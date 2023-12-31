Top 10 K dramas on Netflix and more OTT that teens would love to watch

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023

At Eighteen is the story of a young boy who rediscovers himself after being transferred to a new high school. It is on Viki.

Extraordinary You is a fun tale of a girl who gets to know that she is a character from a comic book. It is on Netflix.

Boys Over Flowers on Viki is about a poor girl in an elite school.

The Heirs on Viki and Zee5 is a must watch to know about the lives of the Richie Rich.

Dream High can be watched on Viki for free. It is all about friendship, love and dreams.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One is on Netflix. It is about two ambitious people navigating through life finding their path to success.

Destined With You on Netflix is a must watch for those who believe in eternal love.

What is Wrong With Secretary Kim on Netflix is about a childhood trauma binding two souls together.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about dreams and love.

True Beauty on Viki will make you love yourself the way you are!

