Top 10 K dramas on Netflix and more OTT that teens would love to watch
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023
At Eighteen is the story of a young boy who rediscovers himself after being transferred to a new high school. It is on Viki.
Extraordinary You is a fun tale of a girl who gets to know that she is a character from a comic book. It is on Netflix.
Boys Over Flowers on Viki is about a poor girl in an elite school.
The Heirs on Viki and Zee5 is a must watch to know about the lives of the Richie Rich.
Dream High can be watched on Viki for free. It is all about friendship, love and dreams.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One is on Netflix. It is about two ambitious people navigating through life finding their path to success.
Destined With You on Netflix is a must watch for those who believe in eternal love.
What is Wrong With Secretary Kim on Netflix is about a childhood trauma binding two souls together.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about dreams and love.
True Beauty on Viki will make you love yourself the way you are!
