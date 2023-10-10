Top 10 K-dramas that flopped in Korea but were global successes

Nevertheless, The King: Eternal Monarch, True Beauty and other Korean shows that flopped in the home country but were successes in the global market

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

True Beauty

This show is available on Prime Video. You can watch Hindi dubbed version on MX Player

The King: Eternal Monarch

This Lee Min-Ho show is loved the world over. You can watch it on Netflix

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho

This fantasy romance is a cool watch. It is on Netflix

Tempted

You can watch Tempted on Prime Video and Viki

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

This story about a modern young woman is there on Viki

Hwarang

BTS' V is a part of this show. You can see it on Netflix

18 Again

This serial is there on Prime Video and Viki

It's Okay To Be Not Okay

K-Drama lovers should not miss out on this gem of a series on Netflix

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

This comedy Korean drama is there on Prime Video

Doom At Your Service

This romance is available on Prime Video

Nevertheless

Song Kang and Han So-hee's show is available on Netflix

