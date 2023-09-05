Top 10 K-Dramas to Watch When You Feel Lost

Here's a list of 10 K-dramas that might help you feel better on low times.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

My Mister

A beautifully crafted story of personal growth and resilience.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

A psychological romance drama that explores mental health.

Reply 1988

A heartwarming drama about friendship, family, and young love.

My liberation notes

A drama about self-discovery and personal growth after a breakup.

Summer strike

A heartwarming story explores the bonds and relationships of a group of friends.

A piece of your mind

A touching romantic drama traces the intertwining of love and artificial intelligence.

Call it love

An emotional rollercoaster love story shows the complexities of romantic relationships.

Goblin

A fantasy romance with elements of humour and heartwarming moments.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

A light-hearted and inspirational sports-themed drama.

Crash Landing on You

A story about love across borders, featuring humour and emotion.

