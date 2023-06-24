Top 10 Karisma Kapoor movies on OTT to rewind to old days

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023

As Karisma Kapoor turns 50 years take a look at her best movies

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge on Disney+ Hotstar is one of the best 90s movie starring Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan

Raja Hindustani is an iconic movie available on Amazon Prime Video.

Haseena Maan Jaayegi would want you to watch more of Karisma Kapoor's movies.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai is a movie that one can’t get bored of. Watch it again on Amazon Prime Video.

Biwi No. 1 will take you back to the old days. Watch it o Disney+ Hotstar.

Hum Saath Saath Hai is one of the best movie to watch with family. Available on Netflix.

Andaz Apna Apna is a cult classic movie streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Coolie No. 1 will always stay in our hearts. Watch it on Jio cinema.

1997 Judwaa is one of the best 90s movies. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Karisma Kapoor impressed everyone with Shakti: The Power. Watch the movie on Zee5.

