Top 10 Karisma Kapoor movies on OTT to rewind to old days
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023
As Karisma Kapoor turns 50 years take a look at her best movies
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge on Disney+ Hotstar is one of the best 90s movie starring Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raja Hindustani is an iconic movie available on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Haseena Maan Jaayegi would want you to watch more of Karisma Kapoor's movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Toh Pagal Hai is a movie that one can’t get bored of. Watch it again on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Biwi No. 1 will take you back to the old days. Watch it o Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Saath Saath Hai is one of the best movie to watch with family. Available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Andaz Apna Apna is a cult classic movie streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Coolie No. 1 will always stay in our hearts. Watch it on Jio cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
1997 Judwaa is one of the best 90s movies. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma Kapoor impressed everyone with Shakti: The Power. Watch the movie on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bollywood box office hits, flops and disasters of first half of 2023
Find Out More