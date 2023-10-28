Top 10 Karwa Chauth looks from Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more B-town beauties

Karwa Chauth is around the corner and here are some looks from Bollywood divas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023
Elevate Your Karwa Chauth Elegance with a red saree Inspired by Katrina Kaif.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Embrace the essence of Karwa Chauth with a stunning red silk organza saree, just like Alia Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a simple red saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty's distinctive festive fashion style is a perfect example of how to add a unique touch to your Karva Chauth ensemble.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Want to go off the traditional red saree for Karwa Chauth then take cues from Deepika Padukone’s simple salwar kurta look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon opts for a comfortable yet festive look with a sharara outfit, perfect for celebrating this special occasion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Opt for red sharara with a corset top and long jackets to blend modernity with festive,Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma's enchanting Karva Chauth look serves as a brilliant source of inspiration for those who wish to radiate beauty and allure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For those seeking a traditional and bridal appearance, a red Banarasi saree is the ideal choice to make a statement on Karva Chauth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol looks stunning and elegant in a red shimmery saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!