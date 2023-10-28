Top 10 Karwa Chauth looks from Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more B-town beauties

Karwa Chauth is around the corner and here are some looks from Bollywood divas.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Katrina Kaif

Elevate Your Karwa Chauth Elegance with a red saree Inspired by Katrina Kaif.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

Embrace the essence of Karwa Chauth with a stunning red silk organza saree, just like Alia Bhatt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a simple red saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's distinctive festive fashion style is a perfect example of how to add a unique touch to your Karva Chauth ensemble.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Want to go off the traditional red saree for Karwa Chauth then take cues from Deepika Padukone’s simple salwar kurta look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon opts for a comfortable yet festive look with a sharara outfit, perfect for celebrating this special occasion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani

Opt for red sharara with a corset top and long jackets to blend modernity with festive,

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's enchanting Karva Chauth look serves as a brilliant source of inspiration for those who wish to radiate beauty and allure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mouni Roy

For those seeking a traditional and bridal appearance, a red Banarasi saree is the ideal choice to make a statement on Karva Chauth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol

Kajol looks stunning and elegant in a red shimmery saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

