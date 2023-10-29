Top 10 Karwa Chauth looks other than traditional red inspired by Bollywood divas

Take some Karwa Chauth inspiration from Bollywood beauties.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Kiara Advani

Ditched red and go pastels this Karwa Chauth season.

Alia Bhatt

Recreate your wedding outfit in a minimalistic way like Alia Bhatt.

Anushka Sharma

A hue of yellow and neon can be your trendsetter.

Karisma Kapoor

Embrace your elegance in a purple suit.

Shilpa Shetty

Mirror work outfit can never go wrong for any festival.

Kriti Sanon

Orange is the new red.

Katrina Kaif

Powder blue is your rescue if you wish not to go for traditional red, pink, and orange colours.

Janhvi Kapoor

Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor’s tissue saree for Karwa Chauth look.

Ananya Panday

Pink is anytime a great alternative to red.

Deepika Padukone

Take notes from Deepika Padukone’s simple yet festive salwar kurta.

