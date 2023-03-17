Top 10 Kid Friendly movies on Netflix to watch in summers

We have made a compilation of the list of best movies for kids that you need to watch immediately. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood

The movie tells the story of a fourth grader who lands on moon. Every kid will love this story.

The Bad Guys

The 2022 movie is based on the graphic novel by Aaron Blabey where animal criminals pretend to be straight.

Enola Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown plays the sister of crime solver Sherlock Homes and there are surely more mysteries associated to the same.

Flushed Away

What happens when a rat is flushed down the toilet? Here's what takes place next.

Home

Jim Parson is an alien who is searching for her mom after an alien invades.

Hotel Transylvania 2

Two kids have a baby of their own in this family comedy film.

Labyrinth

The Muppets uses his power to capture a generation.

Mirai

This is the first non-Ghibli movie to be nominated for Best Animated Feature.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

This has been one of the best-animated movies of 2021 that is just too smart.

A Monster Calls

Lewis MacDougall essays Conor whose mom is dying. To escape the pain he finds a giant monster tree that tells him stories to teach him to bear with grief.

