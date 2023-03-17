Top 10 Kid Friendly movies on Netflix to watch in summers

We have made a compilation of the list of best movies for kids that you need to watch immediately. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023
The movie tells the story of a fourth grader who lands on moon. Every kid will love this story.
The 2022 movie is based on the graphic novel by Aaron Blabey where animal criminals pretend to be straight.
Millie Bobby Brown plays the sister of crime solver Sherlock Homes and there are surely more mysteries associated to the same.
What happens when a rat is flushed down the toilet? Here's what takes place next.
Jim Parson is an alien who is searching for her mom after an alien invades.
Two kids have a baby of their own in this family comedy film.
The Muppets uses his power to capture a generation.
This is the first non-Ghibli movie to be nominated for Best Animated Feature.
This has been one of the best-animated movies of 2021 that is just too smart.
Lewis MacDougall essays Conor whose mom is dying. To escape the pain he finds a giant monster tree that tells him stories to teach him to bear with grief.
