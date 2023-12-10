Top 10 Korean action-thrillers to watch on OTT for the perfect rush
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
Oldboy directed by Park Chan-wook, is a tale of revenge that stands out for its intense storyline and action. On Prime Video.
The Man from Nowhere follows a mysterious man in a dangerous world to save a young girl. On Netflix.
I Saw the Devil is the story of a brutal thriller following a secret agent's relentless pursuit of a serial killer. On Netflix.
The Villainess portrays an assassin seeking revenge while confronting her past. On Netflix.
Train to Busan delivers intense survival action in a zombie apocalypse scenario set on a speeding train. On Prime Video.
A Bittersweet Life features a stylish action narrative of a man seeking revenge within the criminal underworld. On Prime Video.
The Yellow Sea directed by Na Hong-jin, follows a desperate man embroiled in a dangerous mission involving murder and betrayal. On Prime Video.
The Chaser is a thriller focusing on a former detective hunting a psychopathic killer. On Netflix.
Based on true events, The Outlaws showcases a police crackdown on violent gangs through intense fight sequences and gripping storytelling. On Prime Video.
The Berlin File is a spy thriller involving a North Korean agent caught in a web of international espionage. On Netflix.
