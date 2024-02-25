Top 10 Korean actors on OTT whose visuals dominate over their acting skills

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024

Sweet Home star Song Kang is hailed as the king of visuals

Lee Min-Ho is loved globally but people feel it is more for his looks

Cha Eun-woo's gorgeous visuals have made millions of women swoon

Even Nam Joo-hyuk is known more for his good looks than acting prowess

Lee Jong-Suk is also in the category of God Of Visuals

Park Bo-Gum is also discussed for his cute looks

Ahn Hyo-seop's good looks are enough to hold the attention of many

Rowoon's dazzling good looks have helped his career immensely

Shooting Stars actor Kim Young Dae is also loved for his handsome visuals

Yeo Jin-goo who is blessed with cute looks is also a hit for his visuals

