Top 10 Korean actors on OTT whose visuals dominate over their acting skills
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Sweet Home star Song Kang is hailed as the king of visuals
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Min-Ho is loved globally but people feel it is more for his looks
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cha Eun-woo's gorgeous visuals have made millions of women swoon
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even Nam Joo-hyuk is known more for his good looks than acting prowess
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Jong-Suk is also in the category of God Of Visuals
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Park Bo-Gum is also discussed for his cute looks
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahn Hyo-seop's good looks are enough to hold the attention of many
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rowoon's dazzling good looks have helped his career immensely
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shooting Stars actor Kim Young Dae is also loved for his handsome visuals
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeo Jin-goo who is blessed with cute looks is also a hit for his visuals
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
