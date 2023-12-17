Top 10 Korean beauty tips to glow your best this Christmas

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023

One of the best beauty tips that Korean actresses swear by is two step cleansing process. Wash your face with oil-based cleanser and then use foam-based face wash.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another Korean beauty tip is to exfoliate your skin either using rice bran or fruit enzymes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pro is of gently slap the skincare products instead of applying them. It helps improve the blood flow, giving a glow like that of Son Ye-jin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using face masks is also highly recommended. Actress Park Min-young uses two to three face masks per day to keep her skin fresh and glowing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Did you know K-drama actress IU drinks 4 litres of water everyday? Hydration is the best tip for a glowing skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hydrating your skin is also of utmost importance. Applying essence and skin serum is quite important in Korean skincare routine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using sunscreen is a must. Actress IU reportedly does not step out of the house without applying sunscreen. It should also be applied on the neck.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean Ampoules have become quite popular. Ampoules are highly concentrated formulas. It can also be called as a version of serum.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adding rice water to your skincare routine is a must. Using rice water as face mist helps get radiating skin as it increases skin's collagen synthesis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean skincare routine includes a balanced night regime. Cleansing and moisturising your skin is important. Sleeping with makeup on is a strict no.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean fashion tips for your Winter wardrobe

 

 Find Out More