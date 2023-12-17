Top 10 Korean beauty tips to glow your best this Christmas
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023
One of the best beauty tips that Korean actresses swear by is two step cleansing process. Wash your face with oil-based cleanser and then use foam-based face wash.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Korean beauty tip is to exfoliate your skin either using rice bran or fruit enzymes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pro is of gently slap the skincare products instead of applying them. It helps improve the blood flow, giving a glow like that of Son Ye-jin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using face masks is also highly recommended. Actress Park Min-young uses two to three face masks per day to keep her skin fresh and glowing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Did you know K-drama actress IU drinks 4 litres of water everyday? Hydration is the best tip for a glowing skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hydrating your skin is also of utmost importance. Applying essence and skin serum is quite important in Korean skincare routine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using sunscreen is a must. Actress IU reportedly does not step out of the house without applying sunscreen. It should also be applied on the neck.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean Ampoules have become quite popular. Ampoules are highly concentrated formulas. It can also be called as a version of serum.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adding rice water to your skincare routine is a must. Using rice water as face mist helps get radiating skin as it increases skin's collagen synthesis.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean skincare routine includes a balanced night regime. Cleansing and moisturising your skin is important. Sleeping with makeup on is a strict no.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Korean fashion tips for your Winter wardrobe
Find Out More