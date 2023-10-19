Top 10 Korean CEO-employee romances on OTT platforms Netflix, Prime Video and more that are full of swoon-worthy moments

If you love the genre of Korean office romances, here is a list of Top 10 CEO and employee love stories which will make you smile after a tiring day at work

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Rich Man

This enjoyable series is there on MX Player and on Disney

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Secret Life Of My Secretary

You can watch the Hindi dubbed version on MX Player. It is also on Viki

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim

This epic series on Netflix is every bit swoon-worthy. Romantics will love it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Secret Romance

This show is there on Netflix. It has a number of moments

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

King The Land

King The Land is a huge hit globally and people are crushing over lead pair

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Business Proposal

You just cannot miss Business Proposal on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She Was Pretty

Though a bit problematic, She Was Pretty has its moments. It is on Viki and Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her Private Life

Park Min-Young is too good on this show which is on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jugglers

This is there on Asian Wiki and Viki. It is an old show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Protect The Boss

You can watch this on some Asian sites

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Leo Climax: Thalapathy Vijay film's end scenes get mixed reviews; from 'Goosebumps' to 'Minus' [Check Reactions]

 

 Find Out More