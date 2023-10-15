Top 10 Korean crime dramas dubbed in Hindi on OTT platforms

Top 10 Korean crime dramas available on MX Player, Netflix in Hindi which you can watch and enjoy

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Good Casting

You can watch the Hindi dubbed version on MX Player

Partners For Justice

This Korean drama is available on Starflix and Zee 5 in Hindi

Doctor Prisoner

This medical thriller is there on MX Player

Juvenile Justice

This is one of the best courtroom dramas in Hindi on Netflix

Witch at Court

This show is there on Zee5 dubbed in Hindi

Flower Of Evil

One of the best Korean thriller shows on Hindi in MX Player

Hellbound

Hellbound is there on Netflix in Hindi

The Village

The Village is there on Zee5. It is a horror thriller

Children Of A Lesser God

This show is there on MX Player

Save Me

This show is there on MX Player dubbed in Hindi

