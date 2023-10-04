Top 10 Korean crime dramas to watch on OTT platforms in October 2023

The best of South Korean crime drama series that will keep you at the edge of your seats.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Somebody (Netflix)

A detective investigates the murder that took place through an app called ‘Somebody’.

Narco-Saints (Netflix)

An entrepreneur joins a secret government mission to capture a Korean drug lord.

Through The Darkness (MX Player)

Based on a book about Korea's first criminal profiler, the series is about a man who tries to read the human mind.

Big Bet (Disney+ Hotstar)

A series about a casino king who gets tangled in a murder case.

Crime Puzzle (Viki)

A criminal psychologist conducts interviews about murders that happened in prison.

Mouse (Viki)

A complicated and twisted story of a rookie police officer and his attempt to catch a psychopathic serial killer.

Bad And Crazy (Netflix)

A police officer’s life is turned upside down when a mysterious fanatic shows up.

Taxi Driver (Amazon Prime Video)

A taxi driver seeks his passengers’ revenge on criminals who got away with their evil deeds.

Beyond Evil (Netflix)

Two policemen encounter a killing which resembles an old case in a small town.

Vincenzo (Netflix)

The story of a Korean-Italian lawyer seeking justice the mafia way.

