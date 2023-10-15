Top 10 Korean crime thrillers on OTT that will send chills down your spine

These Korean crime thrillers are intriguing and shocking.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Oldboy on Amazon Prime Video

It is one of the most thrilling Korean films. It is about a captive who is released after 15 years by his kidnapper. He now has to find out his captive in 5 days.

The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil on Netflix

A crime lord joins hands with a detective to find a serial killer. He was attacked by him.

Kill Boksoon on Netflix

The film revolves around a single mother who is also a serial killer. But what happens when she falls into a kill or get killed situation? It's dark and edgy.

I Saw The Devil on Amazon Prime Video

A story revolving around a gruesome murder and a taxi driver will leave you shaken.

Svaha: The Sixth Finger on Netflix

Starring Squid Games' Lee Jung-jae, it is a about a strange religious group that may hold a murderer.

The Roundup : No Way Out on Amazon Prime Video

A murder case, drug cartel, gangsters - The film has it all.

Forgotten on Netflix

A boy returns home after 19 days of kidnapping with lost memory and changed personality. His brother then discovers shocking truths about his family.

Beyond Evil from Netflix

Two fearless cops are on a search of a killer. But they both have their own secrets.

The Flower of Evil on JioCinema

The series is about a man living in disguise. It is quite gripping.

Sketch on Disney+Hotstar

The series is about a detective who can see future. He is joined by another detective whose wife was murdered. They plan to find the criminal.

Believer on Netflix

The story revolves around a detective who is on the hunt of a drug cartel boss. He is then joined by a member of the cartel who wants to seek revenge.

Stranger on Netflix

It is among the most interesting Korean web series ever made. It is about two prosecutors solving a strange murder mystery.

