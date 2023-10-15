Top 10 Korean crime thrillers on OTT that will send chills down your spine

These Korean crime thrillers are intriguing and shocking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023
It is one of the most thrilling Korean films. It is about a captive who is released after 15 years by his kidnapper. He now has to find out his captive in 5 days.
A crime lord joins hands with a detective to find a serial killer. He was attacked by him.
The film revolves around a single mother who is also a serial killer. But what happens when she falls into a kill or get killed situation? It's dark and edgy.
A story revolving around a gruesome murder and a taxi driver will leave you shaken.
Starring Squid Games' Lee Jung-jae, it is a about a strange religious group that may hold a murderer.
A murder case, drug cartel, gangsters - The film has it all.
A boy returns home after 19 days of kidnapping with lost memory and changed personality. His brother then discovers shocking truths about his family.
Two fearless cops are on a search of a killer. But they both have their own secrets.
The series is about a man living in disguise. It is quite gripping.
The series is about a detective who can see future. He is joined by another detective whose wife was murdered. They plan to find the criminal.
The story revolves around a detective who is on the hunt of a drug cartel boss. He is then joined by a member of the cartel who wants to seek revenge.
It is among the most interesting Korean web series ever made. It is about two prosecutors solving a strange murder mystery.
