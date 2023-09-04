Top 10 Korean Drama stars who are rulings hearts with their performances

Top 10 most popular K-drama stars that enjoy a massive fan following across the world.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Kim Soo-Hyun

One of South Korea's highest-paid actors, Kim Soo-Hyun has several awards and recognitions under his name.

Son Ye-jin

Touted as one of the most established actresses in South Korea, Son Ye-jin became a global name following the success of Crash Landing On You.

Song Joong-ki

The actor has been on the top of his game for over two decades and became a global icon with his romantic drama Descendants of the Sun.

Song Hye-kyo

Known for her beauty and poise, the actress has been reigning over hearts for over two decades.

Lee Jong Suk

One of the most handsome faces in k-dramas, the actor made his mark with the fan-favorite series Pinocchio.

Hyun Bin

The Crash Landing On You star charmed his way into the audiences’ heart with his suave looks and acting prowess.

Park Shin-hye

The actor is one of those unbeatable kdrama stars who has it all: beauty, acting skills and a personality that has been winning over the audiences for over two decades.

Lee Min Ho

The actor enjoys a massive fan base in South Korea and was voted as the most favored Korean actor in 2022.

Kim Taehyung

One of Korea’s most prolific stars, the BTS icon and actor has a fan-following of millions and is a global heartthrob.

Ji Chang Wook

The good-looking star is one of South Korea's most beloved actors and has starred in top shows including Suspicious Partner and Healer.

