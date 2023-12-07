Top 10 Korean dramas based on real events to watch on Netflix, Viki and other OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
It's a little-known fact that the popular show Big Bet delves deeply into the dark world of murder and gambling.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Wife's Having an Affair this Week, also known as Listen to Love, was inspired by an unlikely place. It resembled a genuine post that went viral on a Korean forum.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The true events that inspired K-Drama Narco-Saints: Suriname were very exciting.The real life of drug lord Cho Bong Haeng is the basis for the story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The same-titled book, which details the relationship between King Jeongjo of Joseon and courtesan Seong Ui Bin, is the basis for the historical romance The Red Sleeve.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Juvenile Justice is a legal drama inspired by the Juvenile Act of South Korea, which shields minors under the age of fourteen from criminal punishment.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite having supernatural elements, Signal was inspired by actual events. The ten women and girls that serial killer Lee Chun Jae killed in Hwaseong, served as the basis for the story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth received positive reviews, but opinions on its accuracy were divided. The K-Drama was based on actual events even though it did not fully depict the history.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
D.P. is based on actual incidents of hazing, violence, bullying, and desertion that Kim Bo Tong experienced while serving his mandatory military duty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon, better known as Yoshihiro Akiyama, and his spouse Yano Shiho served as the inspiration for the screenplay for Fight For My Way.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Through the Darkness is based on the non-fiction book of the same name, which was co-written by Kwon Il Yong, Korea's first criminal profiler, and journalist Ko Na Mu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 movies, web series based on real-life scams available to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More