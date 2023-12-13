Top 10 Korean Dramas cliches we are bored of: Love triangle to terminal illness
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
Rich Guy Poor Girl is a concept that is used every so often in K-dramas. One example of this would be Boys Over Flowers..
The accident and losing memory is another event that happens in most of them. For example in Secret Garden.
Since, most Kdrams usually revolve around love stories, how can we forget the love triangles? Descendants of the Sun is an example of this.
The cliffhanger that ends up with one of the leads revealing that one of them has terminal illness. For example Uncontrollably Fond.
The accidental living together that happens due to a variety of reasons. Happens in My Love from the Star.
The sacrifice is often seen where either one of them sacrifices something for the sake of the other. Watch Scarlet Heart: Ryeo.
The rags to riches where the guy starts at the absolute bottom but with hard hardwork and dedication reaches the very top. Watch Birth of a Beauty.
There is also this concept of the second lead who never ends up with the main protagonist. For example in Reply 1988.
The romance story where opposites attract each other is also seen way too often with a guy and girl so different from each other like in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.
Another famous one is where the actor goes through a full physical transformation which immediately changes how everyone else sees him. Watch She Was Pretty.
