Top 10 Korean dramas featuring strong female leads to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
The King: Eternal Monarch - Netflix: Involves parallel worlds and a female emperor's story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing on You - Netflix: Love blossoms between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean army officer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Search: WWW - Netflix: Highlights the lives of successful women in the tech industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Itaewon Class - Netflix: A determined woman aids a man's success in the food industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My ID is Gangnam Beauty - Viki: Focuses on beauty standards and self-acceptance in a college romance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hotel Del Luna - Viki: Explores the life of a mystical hotel owner catering to lost souls.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon - Netflix: Follows a woman with superhuman strength seeking justice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Secret Garden - Netflix: A romantic comedy with body-swapping between a stuntwoman and a CEO.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She Was Pretty - Viki: A woman finds herself anew after a makeover in this romantic comedy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo - Netflix: Follows a weightlifter chasing dreams and love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Korean skincare tips for people in their 40s
Find Out More