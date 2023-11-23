Top 10 Korean dramas featuring strong female leads to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023

The King: Eternal Monarch - Netflix: Involves parallel worlds and a female emperor's story.

Crash Landing on You - Netflix: Love blossoms between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean army officer.

Search: WWW - Netflix: Highlights the lives of successful women in the tech industry.

Itaewon Class - Netflix: A determined woman aids a man's success in the food industry.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty - Viki: Focuses on beauty standards and self-acceptance in a college romance.

Hotel Del Luna - Viki: Explores the life of a mystical hotel owner catering to lost souls.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon - Netflix: Follows a woman with superhuman strength seeking justice.

Secret Garden - Netflix: A romantic comedy with body-swapping between a stuntwoman and a CEO.

She Was Pretty - Viki: A woman finds herself anew after a makeover in this romantic comedy.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo - Netflix: Follows a weightlifter chasing dreams and love.

