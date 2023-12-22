Top 10 Korean dramas of 2023 that you should watch if you haven't yet
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023
Watch Destined With You on Netflix if you believe in eternal love, reincarnation and more.
Death's Game has released on Amazon Prime Video. Four episodes of the intriguing show about a man who faces death are already out.
My Demon on Netflix is about a demon who loses his power. He then has to associated with an icy heiress to get his powers back.
The Korean drama Moon In The Day is on Viki. It is a romance, fantasy drama about past life, revenge and more.
Welcome to Samdal-ri on Netflix is a must watch if you haven't yet. It is about a famous photographer and her rekindled love with childhood friend.
Call It Love is on Disney+Hotstar. The story revolves around a woman who falls in love with her enemy.
Daily Dose of Sunshine is on Netflix. It is about a nurse in a psychiatry hospital, doing everything possible to keep her patients happy.
The Killing Vote on Amazon Prime Video is about a man who holds polls to decide whether a criminal should be given death penalty or not.
King the Land on Netflix will fill your heart with love. It is about an heir who is attracted to an employee of his hotel.
A Good Day to Be a Dog is on Viki. It's about a woman who is cursed to turn into a dog when kissed.
Vigilante released on Disney+Hotstar in November 2023 and everyone got hooked to it instantly. A boy whose mother is killed by a gangster becomes vigilante to fight crime.
Black Knight on Netflix takes you to a dystopian world is all about survival of humanity.
