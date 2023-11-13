Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT that courted controversies in South Korea
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023
Twenty Five Twenty One on Netflix got slammed for the insensitive 9/11 reference
Due to Squid Game on Netflix, a Korean man was flooded with calls
Vincenzo on Netflix got criticized for promoting a Chinese brand
The Glory on Netflix was termed as too vulgar for the nudity and sex scenes
Snowdrop on Disney + Hotstar enraged viewers for distorted facts of North-South war
Narco Saints Suriname on Netflix upset the Govt of the nation for wrong projection
Oh My Landlord on Prime Video had a shower scene where the male lead was in the buff
Mr Queen on Prime Video was called out for being disrespectful to Joseon dynasty
Bo-Ra! Deborah makers got schooled for distasteful Auschwitz comment
Dr Cha on Netflix upset netizens for wrong medical references
