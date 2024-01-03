Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix and more OTT that should be on your watchlist on 2024
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
It’s Okay to Not be Okay- For an antisocial children's book author and a psychiatric unit staff member, a path to emotional recovery becomes available. Watch on Netflix.
When the Camellia Bloom- In their little village, an orphan named Dongbaek, who later became a single mother, meets and falls in love with Yongsik, a kind police officer. Watch on Netflix.
The One & Only- A human melodrama in which a guy living in poverty and a terminally sick lady become engaged in a murder investigation and end up becoming invaluable in each other's lives. Watch on Prime Video.
Something in the Rain- Upon the younger brother of a single career woman's friend's return from a three-year overseas job, their attempts at reconciliation blossom into a romantic relationship. Watch on Netflix.
Crash Landing on You- A South Korean heiress is dropped in North Korea during a paragliding accident, and an army commander finds her and decides to help her hide. Watch on Netflix.
Graceful Family- In order to uncover the truth of Mo Seok Hee's mother's passing, Mo Seok and Heo Yoon Do collaborate. Watch on Netflix.
Business Proposal- To frighten away her friend's potential suitor, Ha-ri shows up on a blind date dressed as her friend and from there things change. Watch on Netflix.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One - When a teenage fencer's objectives seem unattainable, she pursues lofty goals and encounters a diligent young guy who is trying to start again. Watch on Netflix.
Start-up- With the support of her investor and brilliant first love, Seo Dal Mi may be closer to realizing her dream of being Korea's Steve Jobs than she realizes. Watch on Prime Video.
Youth of May- An idealistic medical student gets married to a nurse after meeting her at the insistence of his father. Later, their fate becomes interlinked with the 1980 Gwangju Uprising. Watch on Prime Video.
