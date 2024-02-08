Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix and other OTT platforms that flopped in Korea but were hailed as global masterpieces
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024
Doom At Your Service on Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT platforms is a fantasy romance loved globally
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary You is a fantasy rom-com which you can see on ZEE5
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mask Girl is a Korean drama on lookism and it is on Netflix
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a scandalous Korean drama on Netflix liked by foreign audiences
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tempted on Prime Video, Viki is a relatable love story about a chaebol heir
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nevertheless on Netflix was also liked a lot by the foreign crowd
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The King: Eternal Monarch on Netflix is loved by millions worldwide though it was average in Korea
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's Okay To Not Be Okay on Netflix is one of those globally classic shows
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo on Viki is a fantasy drama loved worldwide
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hwarang on Netflix is a global hit; it also has BTS V
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo was also a hit on foreign lands
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uncontrollably Fond on multiple OTT platforms is also a globally successful show
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Panchayat season 3: Top 8 reasons why the web series is the most awaited
Find Out More