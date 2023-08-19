Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT about lavish lives of Richie Rich

Korean dramas that are all about the Elites.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023

Crazy Rich Asians

The best K-drama about the Rich is Crazy Rich Asians on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

King the Land

The show is about the heir of the King Group. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sky Castle

It's about richie richs leaving in exclusive castles. The show is on Netlfix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anna

The Amazon Prime Video series is a impressive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The PenthoThe Penthouse: War in Lifeuse: War in Life

The Penthouse: War in Life is also about the Elites.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boys Over Flowers

The show available on Netflix is about students of school meant for Elites.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Business Proposal

The show on Netflix is about an heir of a big conglomerate who falls in love with an employee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Coffee Prince

This show is also available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Heirs

The title says is all. It is on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Golden Spoon

The show that revolves around rich and poor is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Glory

The Glory on Netlix is a revenge saga over rich bullying.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fishbowl Wives

Fishbowl Wives is about elite wives who are bored and seek adventure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 17: Akshara, Sai and more Top Hindi TV show bahus we want on Salman Khan show

 

 Find Out More