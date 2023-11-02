Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT which are inspired by real life stories

Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms where the stories are inspired by real life incidents in Korean society

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

Narco Saints: Suriname

This 2022 Netflix show is based on the life of Korean drug lord Cho Bong Haeng

Juvenile Justice

This successful Netflix show is based on the issue of juvenile crimes in South Korea

D.P

A hit show on Netflix, it is based on lives of those who flee the military

Taxi Driver

This show around a vigilante on Prime Video is inspired by famous crime cases

The Empress Ki

Empress Ki is one of the famous queens of Korean history. The show is on Viki

Reply 1988

This is based during the economic crisis of 1980s and is on Netflix

Through The Darkness

Kim Nam-gil and co have delivered stellar performances in this reality inspired Netflix series

The Hymn Of Death

A story of an extramarital affair, this love story is available on Netflix

Hwarang

A star studded action and historical drama, this one is there on ZEE5

Fight For My Way

This Park Seo Joon drama on Netflix is also inspired by a real life couple

