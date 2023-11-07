Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT with saddest climaxes

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023

Twenty Five Twenty One

This Netflix show also ended with an unfulfilled love story where the lead pair did not marry

Bloodhounds

This Netflix show ends with the death of the villain but the heroes lose almost everyone they love

Snowdrop

This Disney Hotstar show ends with the unrequited love of the two leads

Uncontrollably Fond

This show on Zee5 ends with the death of the male lead played by Shin Jong-Young

Hotel Del Luna

In the end of this Netflix horror drama, Man-Wol (IU) has to finally depart for afterlife

Goblin

This superhit show is there on Netflix. Some found the ending bittersweet

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

This is also a tragic historical drama to watch on Viki

Mr Sunshine

This historical show on Netflix also ends with the death of the main male lead

Penthouse

A highly dramatic show, Penthouse on Netflix has a climax which is quite sad

Big Mouth

Chang-Ho ends up as a solo vigilante in a bittersweet ending to this Kdrama on Disney Hotstar

All Of Us Are Dead

This zombie thriller on Netflix will make you feel sad for the main protagonists

