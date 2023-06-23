Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Hotstar that are high on romance and intimacy

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2023

Another Miss Oh

This show is said to some of the best romantic scenes in Kdramas. You can watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Secret Romance

Fans of Kdramas can watch this one on Netflix and VIKI

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Glory

The Glory show on the Netflix is for 18 plus audience. It has nudity and sex.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Witch's Romance

Uhm Jung-hwa and Park Seo-joon show off superb chemistry in this rom-com. It is on VIKI and Amazon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

The kissing scenes of this show on Netflix have their own fan base. Park Seo Joon just comes to the party

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nevertheless

Han So Hee and Song Kang are the lead stars of this Netflix show high on kisses and physical intimacy

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Something In The Rain

This show is there on Netflix. Son Ye-Jin and Jung Hae-In deliver one of the best K-Drama kisses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The World Of The Married

The movie is a rollercoaster of emotions. It has some moments of steamy onscreen intimacy too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love And Leashes

This is a Korean movie where co-workers enter into a contractual relationship exploring love and sex. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her Private Life

This KDrama is there on Netflix, Viki and Prime Video. Park Min Young plays the central character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Secret Love Affair

This show is like a European film. You can watch on VIKI and Apple TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Business Proposal

This Netflix show has superb comedy and romance. The kiss between the second leads has got millions of views.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ram Charan beams with joy as he and Upasana Kamineni bring Mega Princess home

 

 Find Out More