Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, MX Player and other OTT with most interesting couple dynamics

Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, MX Player and other OTT where the chemistry and narrative of the lead pair will keep you hooked till the end

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023

Vincenzo

Fans absolutely love the dynamics of the lead couple played by Song Joong-ki and Jeon Yeo-been on Netflix

Lovers Of The Red Sky

This show on Viki is about an astrologer and a blind painter

Happiness

This show on Netflix is about a talented couple trapped in a building with zombies

Doctor Stranger

This Korean drama is there on Zee 5, MX Player and Netflix

Mr Sunshine

This is a romance on Netflix with top stars like Kim Tae-Ri and Lee Byung-Hun

My Secret Terius

This is available on Zee 5 and is a romance between a spy and single mother

Lawless Lawyer

This show is there on Viki and stars Lee Joongi

Tale Of The Nine Tailed

A highly successful drama this is a fantasy romance on Netflix

Flower Of Evil

One of the finest Korean thriller shows about a female cop and her husband, an seeming serial killer

Vagabond

This show is there on Netflix and it is packed with action and thrills

