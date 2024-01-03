Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix, Viki and more OTT that'll leave you full of hope
A breath of fresh air is Crash Course in Romance. It's the 16-episode series that tells the narrative of a love that is wonderfully hilarious.
A fun 16-episode series about aging and rediscovering one's independence and purpose in life is called Doctor Cha.
The rich, predictable plot of The Good Bad Mother revolves around the theme of parenthood.
In addition to being an educational procedural, Daily Dose of Sunshine tackles a different illness in each episode and features touching and occasionally humorous situations.
In the television series Divorce Attorney Shin, a piano prodigy chooses to pursue a career in divorce litigation as a means of seeking justice following the unexpected death of his sister, who had recently undergone a divorce.
This K-drama OUR BELOVED SUMMER's ambiance and theme are wonderfully complemented by the title track and background score.
You will laugh, cry, fall in love, and learn to just live, accept life as it comes with the television series Our Blues.
The series is set in contemporary South Korea and is loosely based on Louisa May Alcott's 1968 novel Little Women.
Why Her is K-drama that centers on a young lad who falls in love with an older woman and the emptiness that comes with success.
In the television series The Sound of Magic, Ah-yi's life begins to change when she falls in love with Ri Eul.
