Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix, Viki and other OTT that you can finish watching in one weekend
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Happiness - This modern zombie drama is full of surprises at every turn and is one of the few to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
D.P. - In this brutally realistic drama, Jung Hae-in plays An Jun-ho. The story follows the young man as he enlists in the South Korean army in order to fulfill his mandatory military duty.
Business Proposal - Because of its fun romantic moments, this romantic comedy drama has become the most popular one.
Boys Over Flowers - It is a classic teen drama that centers on a group of popular, wealthy, and occasionally rude boys at the prestigious Shinhwa High School.
Bloodhounds - In this suspenseful crime drama, families and small businesses are fighting to recover following pandemic lockdowns.
True Beauty: For those who enjoy following a high school love triangle, this hilarious drama set in the teenage years is ideal.
Crash Landing on You - In the end, this drama tells the story of two star-crossed lovers while fusing humor and romance.
Weak Hero Class 1 - Weak Hero, First Class: This vicious webcomic-based drama, which takes place at a boy's high school where the wealthiest students are the most powerful, presents school violence through a realistic lens.
Coffee Prince - This classic Korean drama centers on Coffee Prince, Choi Han-gyul (Goblin's Gong Yoo), the irresponsible heir to a company that owns a well-known chain of coffee shops.
Hometown Cha Cha Cha - The romantic tale of a country boy and a city girl begins when Yoon Hye-jin, a dentist from Seoul, loses her shoe while visiting the seaside village of Gonjin.
