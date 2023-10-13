Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix with maximum global viewership that you cannot miss

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Crash Course In Romance

This show is on the tenth place. Crash Course In Romance is a rom-com.

My Name

Han So-Hee is superb in My Name, a story of vendetta and action on Netflix

Business Proposal

Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong won us over in this rom-com. It is on eighth place.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

This show is on the 7th place. A story of love and healing, it is set in a seaside town

Alchemy Of Souls

This fantasy romance on Netflix was a huge hit in India too

King The Land

This is a typical rom-com but was watched by millions the world over

The Glory

The Glory is a revenge drama starring Song Hye-Kyo. It is on Netflix.

All Of Us Are Dead

This zombie thriller on Netflix was a global hit. It is coming with season two.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

The show about a lawyer with autism was a critical and commercial hit

Squid Game

Squid Game is the record holder amongst all K-Dramas. S2 promises to be bigger.

