Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT for the romantic inside you
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024
Thirty But Seventeen is a drama following the life of a woman who wakes up from a coma at 30 but mentally remains 17. On Netflix.
Tomorrow with You is a time-traveling romance between a real estate CEO who can time travel and a photographer. On Viki.
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes is a tragic romance story about a mysterious man with a troubled past a woman who just wants to understand him. On Viki.
Just Between Lovers is another emotional romance story of a couple that goes through a tragic incident and how it affects their lives. On Disney+ Hotstar.
My Strange Hero is a strange romantic story of a man who goes back to his high school as a teacher. On Viki.
Chicago Typewriter, the story of love, reincarnation, and friendship that connects people from the 1930s and the present, revolving around a mysterious typewriter. On Viki.
The Master's Sun is a supernatural romantic comedy where a woman can see ghosts until she meets a CEO who can make the spirits disappear by touching her. On Netflix.
I’m Not a Robot, a romantic comedy about a man with a severe allergy to humans who falls in love with a woman pretending to be a robot. On JioCinema.
One Spring Nigh follows the complexities that come with relationships, the family, and societal expectations. On Netflix.
Because This Is My First Life is the story of two people who marry and then slowly fall in love with each other. On Netflix.
