Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT platforms with plots perfect for Bollywood buffs

The K2, The Glory, Business Proposal, DP and more K-Dramas with masala plots as riveting as Bollywood films

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

The K2

This is a gritty story about a former police investigator. It is on Netflix

Business Proposal

The Netflix show Business Proposal is a complete stress-buster

Military Prosecutor Doberman

Ahn Bo-Hyun stars in this Netflix show that has a military angle to it

Vincenzo

Vincenzo is no less than a full-fledged Bollywood masala movie

The Glory

The Netflix show with its premise of revenge is a must-watch

Flower Of Evil

This mind-bending thriller is there on Prime Video, Jio Cinema, MX Player and more

Reborn Rich

Song Joong-Ki is the lead on this show about revenge and reincarnation. It is on Disney+ and Viki

D.P.

The second season of the show is here. D.P. is about the dark side of military

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim

This show is there on Netflix. It is complete entertainment with amazing chemistry

The Good Detective

The show is available on Netflix, Viki and Disney+ Hotstar.

City Hunter

Lee Min-Ho and Park Min Young are superb in this thriller cum comedy. It is on Viki

Descendants Of The Sun

This epic tale of love and duty is available on Netflix, Zee5 and Prime Video.

My Name

This Han So-Hee show on Netflix is about crime and revenge

