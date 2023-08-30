Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT platforms with powerful negative characters

Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT platforms with powerful negative characters like The Glory, Flower Of Evil, Vincenzo and more on Netflix, Prime Video, MX Player

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Somebody (Netflix)

Kim Young-kwang played a serial killer in this dark romance on Netflix

Sky Castle (Netflix)

Kim Joo-Young is one of the greatest villains. Kim Seo-Hyung played the role.

Vincenzo (Netflix)

Ok Taec-yeon aced the menacing part of Jang Jun-woo

Voice (Prime Video)

Kim Jae-wook became famous overnight after his evil role

Bulgasal Immortal Souls (Netflix)

Lee Joon played the Dark Hole who just wants to kill the woman

Flower Of Evil (MX Player)

This show is on Netflix, Prime Video, MX Player. Kim Ji-Hoon was a superb baddie Baek Heesung

Gap Dong (Prime Video)

This show about serial killings had a terrific villain in Lee Joon played by Ryu Tae-oh.

The Glory (Netflix)

Lim Ji-Yeon delivered the performance of a lifetime in this thriller show. You will love to hate her.

Itaewon Class (Netflix)

Yoo Jae-myung played Jang Geun-won the cruel chairman of Jangaa food

I Can Hear Your Voice (Prime Video)

This show has one of the best villains in K-Drama history. Jung Woong plays the role of Min Goon Jook

Penthouse (Netflix)

Actor Uhm Ki Joon is credited for being one of the freakiest villains of K-Drama history

Save Me (Prime Video)

This show around a religious cult is one scary affair.

