Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT platforms with women-centric plots

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

Little Women

This Kdrama is there on Netflix, and is a riveting tale of guts and ambitions

Inspector Koo

This show is about an ex-cop who is on the hunt for a serial killer. It is on Netflix

Thirty Nine

If you love a story cherishing female friendships, you must watch this on Netflix

The Red Sleeve

This award-winning Korean drama is there on Viki

Hotel Del Luna

Though not a female-centric show, Hotel Del Luna on Netflix is driven by the lady

The World Of The Married

This show on Netflix is adapted from a British series, and is a fab watch

WWW

This show about two ambitious career women is there on Viki

The Queenmaker

The Queenmaker on Netflix has women integral to the plot

The Queen Of Office

Kim Hyo-soo is the lead of this show, which you can watch on Asian Wiki

The Glory

Netflix's The Glory is about an avenging angel and a repulsive vamp who is also a woman

