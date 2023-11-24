Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT that are emotional and can even make you cry
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
In the heartbreaking survival tale "Squid Game," Seong Gi Hun and his mother are impoverished, heavily indebted and suffer from a gambling addiction.
The romance between medical student Hwang Hee-Tae and nurse Kim Myung-Hee is the main focus of "Youth of May."
The portrayal of a painfully passionate love story in "Uncontrollably Fond" is accurate. You'll be left with a bittersweet desire to live these created people's lives.
Because of its tragic yet lovely conclusion, fans view "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo" as a beautiful k-drama. The plot of "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo" centers on Go Ha Jin's time travels.
The presentation Lady Ki's political ambitions and romantic interests were effectively communicated by the Empress Ki, who also brought forth the depth of the Emperor's love for her.
In Kill Me, Heal Me, Cha Do Hyun experienced a number of traumatic events that were potentially fatal. Dissociative identity disorder developed in him as a result of this.
When discussing a story that is both mysterious and thrilling, "Flower of Evil" is the greatest. But overall, it's emotional because of the sequence of events that take place.
Kim Shin, an eternal goblin who yearns to die, is the main focus of Goblin. He can only become mortal again and return to dust when he locates the Goblin's Bride.
The drama "Mr. Sunshine" is about love, friendship and patriotism. Watch this rollercoaster of emotions to see the extent of the damage these feelings can cause.
"It's Okay To Not Be Okay" is really an emotional tale.Of all the Korean dramas, this one is the most intense. Many mentally ill patients at the OK Psychiatric Hospital are the focus of this show.
