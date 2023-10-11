Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT that have ten episodes or less and are totally binge worthy

If you want to watch Korean dramas but do not have patience for 15 to 20 episodes long shows, here is a list of binge-worthy shows that have a maximum of ten episodesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Jason Kim's action-packed show can be finished in a day. It is on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
DP on Netflix is a superhit show about two characters who pursue deserters from the militarySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix's Juvenile Justice is a courtroom drama of ten episodesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Han So-Hee and Ahn Bo-Hyun are main leads of Netflix's My Name. It has eight episodes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a moving Korean drama of ten episodes on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a crime thriller of eight episodes. You can watch it on Viu and Disney +Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Glory has eight episodes and is totally binge-worthy. It is on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This show on Netflix has six episodes. It is a love story set in Japanese occupationSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is based on a webtoon and has 8 episodes. It is on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This show of ten episodes is there on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!