Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT that have ten episodes or less and are totally binge worthy

If you want to watch Korean dramas but do not have patience for 15 to 20 episodes long shows, here is a list of binge-worthy shows that have a maximum of ten episodes

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Bloodhounds

Jason Kim's action-packed show can be finished in a day. It is on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

DP

DP on Netflix is a superhit show about two characters who pursue deserters from the military

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Juvenile Justice

Netflix's Juvenile Justice is a courtroom drama of ten episodes

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Name

Han So-Hee and Ahn Bo-Hyun are main leads of Netflix's My Name. It has eight episodes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Move To Heaven

This is a moving Korean drama of ten episodes on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One Ordinary Day

It is a crime thriller of eight episodes. You can watch it on Viu and Disney +

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Glory

The Glory has eight episodes and is totally binge-worthy. It is on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Hymn Of Death

This show on Netflix has six episodes. It is a love story set in Japanese occupation

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weak Hero Class

This is based on a webtoon and has 8 episodes. It is on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extracurricular

This show of ten episodes is there on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 steamiest adult web series and movies to watch on Alt Balaji

 

 Find Out More