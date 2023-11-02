Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT that will make you believe in true mad, deep love

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

What Is Wrong With Secretary Kim on Netflix is all about a childhood tragedy that binds two hearts together.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay on Netflix is a story of a health worker falling in love with an author who is suffering emotionally.

Snowdrop on Disney+Hotstar will make you believe in love all over again.

Tale of the Nine Tailed is on Netflix. It is about a mythical creature finding the reincarnated version of his true love.

Extraordinary You on JioCinema is romantic, beautiful and filled with emotions.

Business Proposal on Netflix is about a big-shot CEO proposing a contract to his employee to be his partner and eventually falling in love.

Crash Landing on You on Netflix is among the most-loved K dramas ever.

Call It Love is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a woman falling in love with her enemy.

Our Beloved Summer on Netflix is about drifted high school lovers who get back together due to consequences.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One on Netflix is about two ambitious people falling in love with each other.

Something in the Rain on Netflix is about a woman falling in love with her friend's brother.

Romantic K-drama Her Private Life is on Amazon Prime Video.

