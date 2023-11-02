Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT that will make you believe in true mad, deep love
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
What Is Wrong With Secretary Kim on Netflix is all about a childhood tragedy that binds two hearts together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's Okay to Not Be Okay on Netflix is a story of a health worker falling in love with an author who is suffering emotionally.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Snowdrop on Disney+Hotstar will make you believe in love all over again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tale of the Nine Tailed is on Netflix. It is about a mythical creature finding the reincarnated version of his true love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary You on JioCinema is romantic, beautiful and filled with emotions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Business Proposal on Netflix is about a big-shot CEO proposing a contract to his employee to be his partner and eventually falling in love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing on You on Netflix is among the most-loved K dramas ever.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Call It Love is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a woman falling in love with her enemy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Our Beloved Summer on Netflix is about drifted high school lovers who get back together due to consequences.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Twenty-Five Twenty-One on Netflix is about two ambitious people falling in love with each other.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Something in the Rain on Netflix is about a woman falling in love with her friend's brother.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Romantic K-drama Her Private Life is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, times Rajkumar Hirani presented actors in a completely new avatar
Find Out More