Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT with badass female characters
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Itaewon Class on Netflix has Kim Da-mi playing a girl with an IQ of 162. She helps Park Sae-ro-yi played by Park Seo-joon to grow in business.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Glory is a revenge saga. The story is about a woman who seeks revenge from those who bullied her in school and it's brutal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean drama Bloody Heart is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a historical drama with very strong female characters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mother on MX Player is about a substitute teacher who decides to take care of a child after knowing that she is being mistreated by parents.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Moon Chae-won plays a strong character in Flower of Evil. In the series, she gets to know that her husband is living under a disguise.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Vincenzo, Jeon Yeo-Boon plays the character of Cha-Young who is hell bent on seeking justice for her father. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Little Women series on Netflix is about three sisters fighting against the richest family in Korea for money.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sisyphus: The Myth is about a woman who claims to be from future and wants to save the world from war. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love All Play is on Disney+Hotstar. The series has Park Ju-hyun playing a dedicated and focused badminton player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Hotel Del Luna, IU plays Jang Man‑Wol who is strong, efficient and quite deadly in a supernatural world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Queenmaker on Netflix is a captivating drama about women taking up the power in the world of politics.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo on Netflix is about a lady lawyer with Asperger's syndrome. Despite all, she is one of the most efficient and smartest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tiger 3 and other Top 10 movies with highest advance booking record at the Indian box office
Find Out More