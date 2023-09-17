Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT with stars embroiled in scandals in real life

Here is a look at popular Korean dramas across OTT platforms with actors who made news for their real life scandals and controversies

Hellbound

Actor Yoo Ah-in who was in Hellbound is under investigation for the use of marijuana and propofol

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Kim Seon-Ho faced a lot of flak when his alleged ex said that he made her abort their child after false promises

Bloodhounds

Actress Kim Sae-Ron has been removed from the project after drunk and drive accident

Kim Min-Hee

This veteran celebrated actress got dropped by her label after affair with married filmmaker

Twenty Five Twenty One

Nam Joo Hyuk of the popular show made news when someone claimed that he was allegedly a bully in school

The Secret Life Of My Secretary

The actress got into a scandal after she had a public fight with a taxi driver

The Uncanny Encounter

Jo Byeong-kyu from the show was caught in bullying allegations but later everything was proved false

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Actor Ji-Soo was also caught up in school bullying and sexual violence allegations

It's Okay To Not Be Okay

Seo Yea-Ji who is best known for It's Okay To Not Be Okay was accused of gaslighting and forging academic documents

Squid Game

Lee Jung-jae who is now world famous got into trouble for drunk driving and assault incidents

