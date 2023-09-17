Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT with stars embroiled in scandals in real life

Here is a look at popular Korean dramas across OTT platforms with actors who made news for their real life scandals and controversiesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023
Actor Yoo Ah-in who was in Hellbound is under investigation for the use of marijuana and propofolSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kim Seon-Ho faced a lot of flak when his alleged ex said that he made her abort their child after false promisesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Actress Kim Sae-Ron has been removed from the project after drunk and drive accidentSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This veteran celebrated actress got dropped by her label after affair with married filmmakerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Nam Joo Hyuk of the popular show made news when someone claimed that he was allegedly a bully in schoolSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress got into a scandal after she had a public fight with a taxi driverSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jo Byeong-kyu from the show was caught in bullying allegations but later everything was proved falseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Actor Ji-Soo was also caught up in school bullying and sexual violence allegationsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Seo Yea-Ji who is best known for It's Okay To Not Be Okay was accused of gaslighting and forging academic documentsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Jung-jae who is now world famous got into trouble for drunk driving and assault incidentsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
