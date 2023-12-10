Top 10 Korean dramas to watch during Christmas holiday season on Netflix, and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
Crash Landing on You is the story of a heiress who falls in love with a military officer. Watch on Netflix.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is a feel-good drama streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
Descendants of the Sun is a mix of action, romance, and melodrama available on Netflix and Viki Rakuten.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a touching unconventional love story on Netflix.
Healer is a thrilling action-romance drama on Netflix and Viki Rakuten.
Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) is a fantasy romance streaming on Netflix, Jio Cinema.
Hospital Playlist is a heartwarming story of 5 friends available on Netflix.
Netflix’s My Love from the Star is a fantasy romance about an alien who lands on Earth and falls in love with a top actress.
Reply 1988 on Netflix is heartwarming, nostalgic, and perfect for the holiday season.
Mr. Sunshine has romance, action, and historical elements. Watch on Netflix.
