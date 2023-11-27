Top 10 Korean dramas to watch in December 2023 for a cozy evening

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023

Watch this horror K-drama, ‘Sweet Home’ from the comfort of your home, streaming soon on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gyeongseong Creature will be packed with action and thrilling moments which are worth the wait.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans are eagerly waiting for ‘Welcome to Samdalri’, a Korean show with only 16 episodes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you love watching rom-com shows then Like Flowers in Sand is a must watch for you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Add ‘Castaway Diva’ to your Netflix’s watchlist for the month of December and binge watch this beautiful show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Death’s Game will be filled with twists and turns and might be like a rollercoaster ride for some.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unlike its name, My Demon will showcase an amazing love story for the fans of romance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amazon Prime is back with a wonderful K-drama named My Man is Cupid and you can watch it from December.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Night Has Come will be a scary show to watch with your family and friends in the chilled winter nights.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The wait for Soundtrack #2 is over and viewers will be soon able to watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 winning web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

 

 Find Out More