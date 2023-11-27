Top 10 Korean dramas to watch in December 2023 for a cozy evening
Nov 27, 2023
Watch this horror K-drama, ‘Sweet Home’ from the comfort of your home, streaming soon on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gyeongseong Creature will be packed with action and thrilling moments which are worth the wait.
Fans are eagerly waiting for ‘Welcome to Samdalri’, a Korean show with only 16 episodes.
If you love watching rom-com shows then Like Flowers in Sand is a must watch for you.
Add ‘Castaway Diva’ to your Netflix’s watchlist for the month of December and binge watch this beautiful show.
Death’s Game will be filled with twists and turns and might be like a rollercoaster ride for some.
Unlike its name, My Demon will showcase an amazing love story for the fans of romance.
Amazon Prime is back with a wonderful K-drama named My Man is Cupid and you can watch it from December.
Night Has Come will be a scary show to watch with your family and friends in the chilled winter nights.
The wait for Soundtrack #2 is over and viewers will be soon able to watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
