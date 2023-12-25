Top 10 Korean dramas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT before 2023 ends
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 25, 2023
Another Miss Oh is an engaging romantic comedy-drama that delves into the lives of two women.
A romantic comedy, two lovebirds are the subject of My Secret Romance. After a passionate one-night encounter, they split up but got back in touch years later.
A mysterious taxi service that represents victims seeking retribution is at the center of the gripping action movie Taxi Driver.
Tak Dong-kyung, the protagonist of the captivating fantasy romance Doom at Your Service, strikes a bargain with the monstrous Myul Mang.
Tale of the Nine Tailed is an engrossing urban fantasy play that delves into Korean mythology and folklore.
Snowdrop, a romantic drama set in the 1980s, is highly regarded. The unexpected meeting between Im Soo-ho and Eun Young-cho is the main focus.
Rain or Shine is a heartwarming family drama that focuses on the lives of three siblings with disparate ambitions.
Big Mouth is an animated sitcom that satirically and hilariously tackles the awkwardness and challenges of adolescence.
The Flower of Evil is a gripping psychological thriller from South Korea that revolves around the lives of Baek Hee-sung, a seemingly perfect family man with a dark secret.
A jail serves as the setting for the highly regarded South Korean drama Prison Playbook. It narrates the story of renowned baseball player Kim Je-hyuk's imprisonment.
