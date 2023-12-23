Top 10 Korean Dramas to watch on Netflix over the long weekend
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 23, 2023
My Country: The New Age, a historical drama with friendship, love, and revenge amidst dynastic turmoil.
An insightful portrayal of life inside a prison, Prison Playbook explores the growth and struggles of inmates and guards.
Live is an authentic peek into the challenges and moral dilemmas faced by police officers in their daily lives.
Chicago Typewriter seamlessly blends past and present, uncovering a mysterious connection through a typewriter.
Tomorrow With You is a unique time-traveling romance, where a man tries to alter his destined future after marrying a woman linked to it.
Reply 1988 is a heartwarming portrayal of '80s life, offering nostalgia and warmth.
Designated Survivor: 60 Days is a Political thriller where an honest politician becomes president after a terror attack.
Tunnel is a crime drama that combines suspense and time travel, Tunnel follows a detective communicating with the past.
Stranger is a gripping crime drama unravelling corruption and real hidden truths within the legal system.
Signal, a thrilling story about detectives solving cold cases and preventing crimes by communicating across time.
