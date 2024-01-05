Top 10 Korean dramas to watch on Netflix, Viki and more OTT with family

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024

My Father is Strange is about a family and its drama as they live on the outskirts of Seoul.

Once Again tells the tale of the turbulent Song family, who never seems to be able to have a day of calm, and their Yongju Market neighbors.

Living in Seoul's Ssangmundong district, five childhood friends rely on one another to get through their difficult adolescent years in Reply 1988.

Three sets of in-laws and five kids are learning to become one family, hence, a storm is building in the show Five Enough.

Families always have problems, but what happens when the head of the household is not pleased with his children's actions? Find out in the show What Happens to my Family.

Enjoy watching My Golden Life with your family and friends on OTT platforms.

Ugly Alert is a nice show to watch to understand the relationship a person shares with his or her family.

Marry Me Now is a brilliantly written show that you can watch in the comfort of your home with your loved ones.

Family’s Honor is a chaotic drama which is super fun to watch.

The long-term residents of the centrally placed Paradise Inn in Seoul are the focus of the television series Never Twice.

