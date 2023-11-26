Top 10 Korean dramas to watch on OTT if you are a die-hard romantic
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
Crash Landing on You is a rom-com on Netflix, revolving around a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean officer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Goblin can be streamed on Viki, is a fantasy romance following a goblin seeking a human bride to end his immortal life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Descendants of the Sun, depicts a love story between a military captain and a doctor amidst their duties in a war-torn country. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's Okay to Not Be Okay delves into the lives of a children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric nurse, available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Love from the Star can be watched on Viki, involving a romantic comedy about an alien who landed on Earth 400 years ago and falls in love with a top actress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Something in the Rain is available on Netflix, a career woman and her best friend's younger brother fall in love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, centres around a weightlifter and a swimmer, if you’re a first love believer this is for you, watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When the Camellia Blooms is available on Netflix, challenges social challenges and portrays the story of a single mother’s love story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon can be streamed on Viki, featuring a romantic comedy about a woman with superhuman strength and a CEO.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reply 1988 beautifully depicts how friendships turn into romantic relationships among a group of friends. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, celebs who cry very easily, even in public
Find Out More