Top 10 Korean Dramas to watch on Viki and more OTT before their second season
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2023
The season one of Weak Hero Class is on Viki. It is about a nerdy boy who gives it back to bullies.
Before the zombies attack with All of Us Are Dead season 2, watch the first part to get used to all the chills and thrills on Netflix.
Gyeongseong Creature - Part 2 is going to premiere on Netflix on January 5, 2024. Watch the first part of survival drama before its part 2.
Squid Game is one of the most popular web series. Watch the contestants of a game risking their lives to win jackpot before its season two on Netflix.
The second season of K-drama Signal that released in 2016 is on its way. The first part about two detectives from different eras is on Viki.
Hellbound has been renewed by Netflix for its second season. Watch this nerve wrecking drama about unearthly beings sending people to hell.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo is also getting its season 2. Watch the first part on Netflix and be motivated to do best in life.
Before the third season of Sweet Home, watch the first two on Netflix. The show about a few young boys trying to survive when monsters take over earth is shocking.
Tale of the Nine Tailed on Viki already has two seasons. While the third one has not been confirmed, rumours state that makers are planning for it.
Though Revenant on Disney+Hotstar has not been renewed officially yet for season 2, there are high chances that it may have a sequel. The first part was unnerving and how.
