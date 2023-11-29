Top 10 Korean dramas with grey male lead characters on OTT

Urmimala Banerjee

Nov 29, 2023

Doctor Prisoner on MX Player is a show about a wronged doctor who seeks revenge

Vincenzo on Netflix is a blockbuster show with a grey multi-layered male lead

Bad Guys on Netflix is about a suspended detective and unorthodox investigation

The Player on Viki is a drama about a genius conman

Strangers From Hell on Prime Video also has a grey theme

Kill Me, Heal Me with a troubled lead is there on MX Player

Moon Lovers Scarlet Hearts Ryeo on Netflix has one of the best anti-hero characters

Six Flying Dragons on Prime Video has male leads with villain like traits

The Penthouse on Netflix is full of negative and multi-dimensional characters

Warrior Baek Dong Soo on Viki also has a negative male lead

