Top 10 Korean dramas with grey male lead characters on OTT
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
Doctor Prisoner on MX Player is a show about a wronged doctor who seeks revenge
Vincenzo on Netflix is a blockbuster show with a grey multi-layered male lead
Bad Guys on Netflix is about a suspended detective and unorthodox investigation
The Player on Viki is a drama about a genius conman
Strangers From Hell on Prime Video also has a grey theme
Kill Me, Heal Me with a troubled lead is there on MX Player
Moon Lovers Scarlet Hearts Ryeo on Netflix has one of the best anti-hero characters
Six Flying Dragons on Prime Video has male leads with villain like traits
The Penthouse on Netflix is full of negative and multi-dimensional characters
Warrior Baek Dong Soo on Viki also has a negative male lead
