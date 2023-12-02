Top 10 Korean dramas with love-hate relationship that prove opposites attract
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2023
Her Private Life has a mix of romance and comedy. It is on Viki, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.
Her Private Life stars Kim Jaewook and Park Minyong in key roles. And they share one of the steamiest kisses on-screen.
Suspicious Partner can be streamed on ZEE5, Netflix and MX Player as well.
It stars Ji Changwook and Nam Jihyun in lead roles. Their chemistry is fantastic.
Mad For Each Other is about two patients who bicker with each other but eventually develop feelings. It is on Netflix.
Love To Hate You is about an attorney who despises men and an A-list actor who hates women. Watch it on Netflix.
Hometown Cha Cha Cha is on Netflix. It has Kim Seonho and Shin Mina in the lead roles.
Kim Youngdae and Lee Sungkyung starrer Shooting Stars will give you butterflies in the stomach. Watch it on Netflix and Viki.
Choi Wooshik and Kim Dami starrer Our Beloved Summer has former flames turning against each other and then again falling in love.
The Innocent Man starring Song Joongki and Moon Chaewon will melt you. It is on Viki and Netflix.
A teacher and a store owner steal identities and bring about one of the most heartwarming love stories. Watch Crash Course in Romance on Netflix.
Touch Your Heart brought back the Goblin couple together. Their equation is funnier and their chemistry more sizzling. Watch this one on MX Player.
