Top 10 Korean dramas with top stars releasing in September 2023 across OTT platforms

Top 10 Korean dramas that will come on various platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and more in the month of September 2023.

Urmimala Banerjee

A Time Called You on Netflix

This romantic K-drama is the remake of Taiwanese show Someday Or One Day

A Time Called You Cast

Ahn Hyo-seop of Business Proposal fame is the male lead

A Time Called You Cast

Vincenzo actress Jeon Yeo-been is the main female lead. Show premieres on Sept 7

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun

You can watch this historical action on Disney +. It releases on September 9

The Day

A desperate father decides to rob for his sick child. You can watch on Genie TV with subscription.

Bumpy Family

This show will premiere on September 18. Bumpy Family OTT platform is not decided as yet

Hyo Shim's Independent Life

A female-centric show it will premiere on September 16. You can watch on KBS World TV

7 Escape

This is a thriller show coming on September 15. As of now, it is on TV on SBS

Song of the Bandits

This big action show is coming on September 22 on Netflix

Song of the Bandits Cast

Kim Nam-gil of Through The Darkness fame is the main star

Twinkling Watermelon

This show about a musical prodigy premieres on September 25. You can watch on Viki.

The Worst Of Evil

This show is coming on Disney+ on September 27, 2023

The Worst Of Evil Cast

Squid Game star Wi Ha-Joon and Ji Chang-wook make up main cast of the show.

