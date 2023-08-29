Top 10 Korean global blockbuster fantasy shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT platforms

Korean dramas have a number of superhit shows based on fantasy. Here is a look at top best available on Netflix, Prime Video, Viki and other platforms

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Hellbound

Hellbound is a riveting show on Netflix

My Roommate Is A Gumiho

You can watch it on Prime Video, Viu, Viki and MX Player

Hotel Del Luna

This superhit show is available on Netflix. IU and Yeo Jin-goo are leads

Tale Of The Nine-Tailed

This show stars Lee Dong-wook. It is on Prime Video and Viki

Legend Of The Blue Sea

This show is there on Netflix and Viki. It stars Lee Minho.

The King: Eternal Monarch

This show is available on global Netflix. It is a blockbuster success.

My Love From The Star

This show is there on Prime Video and Viu. It has Kim Soo-Hyun

Secret Garden

Hyun Bin stars in this show which is there on Netflix and Viu

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

This show is there on Netflix, MX Player, Prime Video and Viki. Gong Yoo is superb in this series.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

This show is there on Viki, Viu and Prime Video. It has a royal setting

Alchemy Of Souls

This superhit fantasy show is on Netflix. Lee Jaw-wook is the male lead

While You Were Sleeping

This K-Drama is available on Viki. It stars Suzy and Lee Jong Suk

